Nolfo, Vito
92, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Beloved husband for 69 years of Milda Nolfo (nee Baccala); dear father of Joseph (Barbara "Babs") Nolfo and Paul (Angie) Nolfo.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019