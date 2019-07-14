Walther, Vivian Olson Walther, Vivian Olson, July 12, 2019, loving wife for 67 years of John Leonard Walther, Sr. Dear mother of John L., Jr. (Rue), Dr. Thomas (Leslie) and David (Ellen). Beloved grandmother of Andrew, Eric (Rebecca), and Ryan Walther, Carrie (Charlie) Kinnison, Emily (Nathan) Leigh, and Tripp, Christopher and Anna Walther and great grandmother of Sophia Leigh, Lily and Vivian Walther, Nora and Noah Kinnison. Dear sister of the late Kathryn Houser and Robert Olson, Sr. Dear aunt, cousin and friend. A private memorial service will be held.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019