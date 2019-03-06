|
|
Stern, Vivian beloved wife of the late John Stern, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. She leaves behind her beloved adopted family Cheryl (Paul) Engelman, Joshua Engelman (Carter, Landin), Becca and Dustin McClintock (Conner), and Dylan Engelman; Kathy (Michael) Gilmore, and her wonderful Delmar Gardens Family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. until 12 Noon. All services conclude at the Funeral Home.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019