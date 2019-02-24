Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Reisinger, Vivian Uyeda With heavy hearts and great respect we share that Vivian Uyeda Reisinger peacefully passed away in her sleep on February 15, 2019, after nearly 97 years of transforming lives and the world around her. Vivian was the only child of Thomas Tetsusaburo Uyeda and Lulu Catherine Lamb Uyeda. Vivian was the beloved wife of the late Walter C. Reisinger and the late Al Tucker. She was dearly loved by her children: Melodie Tucker Hunt, Thomas Alan Tucker (Alicia Hurtado), and Walter C. Reisinger, Jr. (Jeana), and the late Donna Tucker Simmons (Paul surviving); stepmother of Ronald B. Reisinger (Carolyn), Walter B. Reisinger, II (the late Patty), and the late Edward B. Reisinger; and by her grandchildren: Paul C. Simmons, IV (Nina), Julie Simmons Luther (Dan), Thomas A. Simmons (Angie), Michael C. Simmons, Thomas K. Hunt, Todd K. Hunt, Lily V. Reisinger, Walter C. Bear Reisinger, III, Elizabeth B. Reisinger, and her great- grandchildren: Lexi and Ian Simmons; Dillon and Vivian Luther; and Peyton, Sydney, and Lauren Simmons, along with her amazing caregivers Angie Caliendo, Carolyn Crowley, and Odette Miranda, and countless friends alive and in heaven. Creator of the nationally recognized Fancy Food Show awardwinning Vivienne Romano Cheese Salad Dressing, the original House dressing of the distinguished Bogey Club, and loved by all ages from coast-to-coast since 1948. She also ran the famous Frontier Room and Villa Capri restaurants across from Forest Park. Her love of animals and art was reflected in her generosity to the St. Louis Zoo and the St. Louis Art Museum. Services: There will be a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7148 Forsyth Blvd, University City, MO, 63105, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception celebrating her life. In lieu of flowers (despite her great love for them!), memorial contributions may be made to: The St. Louis Zoo, The St. Louis Art Museum, or The Walter C. Reisinger Cancer Fund at Barnes-Jewish Hospital Foundation or a . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

