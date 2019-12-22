Vojko B. Jovanovic

Obituary
Jovanovic, Vojko B.

Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019. Born Aug. 23, 1945, Belgrade, Yugoslavia. Beloved husband of Veselina Jovanovic (nee Lekich); dearest father of Roxanda (John) Fenelon and Nicholas Jovanovic; dear grandfather of Mila; dear brother of Lazar (Jovanka); he was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, Kum, and friend to many. Services: Vis. Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 1910 Serbian Dr. (McNair), Fri., 4-8 pm, Pomen 7 pm. Funeral from Church Sat., Dec. 28, 11 am. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Donations to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church or Pancreatic Cancer Research Washington Univ. STL. SCHNUR Funeral Home
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
