Jovanovic, Vojko B.
Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019. Born Aug. 23, 1945, Belgrade, Yugoslavia. Beloved husband of Veselina Jovanovic (nee Lekich); dearest father of Roxanda (John) Fenelon and Nicholas Jovanovic; dear grandfather of Mila; dear brother of Lazar (Jovanka); he was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, Kum, and friend to many. Services: Vis. Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 1910 Serbian Dr. (McNair), Fri., 4-8 pm, Pomen 7 pm. Funeral from Church Sat., Dec. 28, 11 am. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Donations to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church or Pancreatic Cancer Research Washington Univ. STL. SCHNUR Funeral Home