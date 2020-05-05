Vonne Herndon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herndon, Vonne (nee Ransdell), of Chesterfield, MO. We said goodbye to this classy and sassy lady Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Price Herndon; beloved daughter of the late Carl and Viola Ransdell; devoted mother of Skip (Nancy) Herndon and Scott (Kristin) Herndon; cherished grandmother of Rachel Herndon, Adam (Stephanie) Herndon, Mark (Kristen) Herndon, David Hollins, Jessica (Garrett) Stapley, Jaydin Fleming and Brandon Herndon; treasured great-grandmother of Winslow and Joey Herndon; aunt of Vicki Banks (Robert Harvey) and Randy (Rosemary) Ransdell; great aunt of Stacey (Mike) Davis, Kelly (Blaine) Boyce, and Lynn Ransdell. Vonne is also preceded in death by her sister, Arlene Winans; and brother, Carroll Ransdell. Vonne loved her boys, she loved her family, but she loved her Lord and Savior most! She was a member of Living Lord Lutheran Church and enjoyed bible studies. During World War II, while living in Richmond, CA. Vonne tap danced for the USO while attending art college and worked as an assistant at a doctor's office. After moving to Wichita Kansas, she was a full-time mom and part time model for the local paper. Vonne was witty, loved spending time with friends and was affectionately nicknamed "Queen." She could light the room with just her smile and was a lifelong practical joker with an infectious laugh! She will be missed by so many, but we know that she is celebrating with her family in heaven! Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Curbside Condolences will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay Street, St. Charles, MO, Private Livestreamed Service to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Living Lord Lutheran Church or St. Louis Community Foundation: Purpose COVID-19 Response Fund. Visit Baue.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved