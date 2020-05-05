Herndon, Vonne (nee Ransdell), of Chesterfield, MO. We said goodbye to this classy and sassy lady Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Price Herndon; beloved daughter of the late Carl and Viola Ransdell; devoted mother of Skip (Nancy) Herndon and Scott (Kristin) Herndon; cherished grandmother of Rachel Herndon, Adam (Stephanie) Herndon, Mark (Kristen) Herndon, David Hollins, Jessica (Garrett) Stapley, Jaydin Fleming and Brandon Herndon; treasured great-grandmother of Winslow and Joey Herndon; aunt of Vicki Banks (Robert Harvey) and Randy (Rosemary) Ransdell; great aunt of Stacey (Mike) Davis, Kelly (Blaine) Boyce, and Lynn Ransdell. Vonne is also preceded in death by her sister, Arlene Winans; and brother, Carroll Ransdell. Vonne loved her boys, she loved her family, but she loved her Lord and Savior most! She was a member of Living Lord Lutheran Church and enjoyed bible studies. During World War II, while living in Richmond, CA. Vonne tap danced for the USO while attending art college and worked as an assistant at a doctor's office. After moving to Wichita Kansas, she was a full-time mom and part time model for the local paper. Vonne was witty, loved spending time with friends and was affectionately nicknamed "Queen." She could light the room with just her smile and was a lifelong practical joker with an infectious laugh! She will be missed by so many, but we know that she is celebrating with her family in heaven! Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Curbside Condolences will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay Street, St. Charles, MO, Private Livestreamed Service to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Living Lord Lutheran Church or St. Louis Community Foundation: Purpose COVID-19 Response Fund. Visit Baue.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 5, 2020.