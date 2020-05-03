McVehil, W. Richard beloved husband of Ann Holston McVehil for 62 years, passed away April 29, 2020 and went home to be with his Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Lois McVehil, daughter Kathi and granddaughter Jessica. He is the dear father of Lisa Moore (Chris), Gay Hynds (Ben) and Jeffrey (Meredith) McVehil. Richard is the cherished Papa to his grandchildren, Danny, Melissa, Madison, Lindsay, Benjamin, Rachel, Alec, Charlie, Christian and great-grandchildren Brinley and Mason, who with he shared a special bond. He was born in Washington, PA and was a graduate of Washington High School and Geneva College. He had a lifelong career in steel sales and was employed by Jessop Steel Co., Copperweld Corp. and St. Louis Cold Drawn, from which he retired at the age of 76. Richard was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf. He was deeply committed to his family and his faith in God. Arrangements by Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Ann, MO, where a private service will be held.





