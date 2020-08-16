Kenney, W. Stewart

Stewart's journey ended on August 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Flanagan); six children; Stewart (Karolina), Kevin (Teresa), Pam (Brian), Tim, Greg (Melissa) and Kristina (Don); his brothers, George (Joanne) and Jim and twelve grandchildren.

Stewart was a legend in the title insurance industry, retiring from US Title Guaranty Co. at the age of 78. He was a lifetime member of the Missouri Athletic Club, a true Irishman, an avid reader and history buff, and a lover of his dogs. He was a generous and kindred spirit, who will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the staff at Seasons Hospice, especially Penny, Shana and Quinnie, for their wonderful care and support.

Services: A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.