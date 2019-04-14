|
Weston, Waleen F. (nee Unger) on April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman R. Weston; loving mother of 7, grandmother of 15 and greatgrandmother of 18. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at St. Paul U.C.C., 5508 Telegraph Rd., 63129, on Sunday April 14, 4-8 p.m.; Monday, April 15, 10 a.m. 8 p.m.; and Tuesday, April 16, from 10 am until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment St. Paul U.C.C. Cemetery. Memorials to or Crohns and Colitis Foundation appreciated. A Kutis South County Chapel Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019