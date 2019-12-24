Crane, Wallace Stevens

Beloved father, grandfather, husband slipped the bonds of this world on November 30, 2019 in Cambridge, MA. Wally was born in Manchester, NH and served in the Army Air Corps during WW2. He was married nearly 59 years to Audrey Parker, and worked 40 years at Ralston Purina. He will be deeply missed by his children Susan Ryaby of Pittsburgh, Steven Crane of Riverton, WY, and Sarah Crane of Boston, in addition to 8 beloved grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey and his siblings Ruth Journay and Harold Crane. He was a friend and kind master to many dogs throughout his life; donations in his name to the animal sanctuary of your choosing are appreciated.