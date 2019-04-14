St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Cheney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter A. (SGT) Cheney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter A. (SGT) Cheney Obituary
Cheney, Walter A. (SGT.) Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Cheney (nee Reasons); dear father of Jeffrey Cheney and Janice CheneyBockstruck; dear grandfather of Tony and Tori Bockstruck, and Mackenzie Rucker; dear greatgrandfather of Lucas Bockstruck and Eda Rucker; our dear brotherin-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Retired St. Louis City Police Sergent with 31 years of dedicated service. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tuesday, April 16, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now