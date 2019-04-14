|
Cheney, Walter A. (SGT.) Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Cheney (nee Reasons); dear father of Jeffrey Cheney and Janice CheneyBockstruck; dear grandfather of Tony and Tori Bockstruck, and Mackenzie Rucker; dear greatgrandfather of Lucas Bockstruck and Eda Rucker; our dear brotherin-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Retired St. Louis City Police Sergent with 31 years of dedicated service. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tuesday, April 16, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019