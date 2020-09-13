Rechtien, Walter A.

(6/30/31 - 9/9/20). Much loved husband of Esther (nee Garrison) Rechtien. Wonderful father of Melanie (Jack) Goodman, Jeffrey Rechtien, Stephanie (Michael) Defonce, Jay (Ellen) Rechtien. Loving grandfather of Alex Hall, Daniel Defonce, Marcie Defonce, Ryan (Amanda) Rechtien, Sean Rechtien. Beloved uncle of Nancy, Cindy, and other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Mary Rechtien, brothers Richard, Lester, Joseph, Sisters Leona, Eleanor, Frances, Velma, and Louise.

Services: Memorial service, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N. Ballas Rd., Saturday, 9-19-20., Visit 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. service. Interment was private. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.