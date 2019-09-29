|
|
Czarnecki, Walter
77, passed suddenly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 during a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves his son, Steve & his wife Rosanna (nee Myers); daughter, Mary Zojaji & her husband Max; grandchildren Braden, Weston, Roya, Roman, Kamran; sisters, Marie, Lillian Brown; and many friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice (nee Peer); sister, Cecelia Fox; father, Walter; mother, Irene.
He was born March 12, 1942 in Gary, Ind. He graduated from Tolleston High School in 1960 and the University of Indiana in 1965 with a degree in Geology. He worked for more than 40 years as a Geodesist for the Federal government. He was very active as a youth sports coach for his children's teams, loved the outdoors & doted over his grandchildren.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Monday, October 7, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missouri Department of Conservation, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102. Visitation Sunday,4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019