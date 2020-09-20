Schmitz, Walter Douglas

2 April 1930 - 14 September 2020. A lifelong St. Louisan, Walter was a direct descendant of early St. Louisans Jean Gabriel Cerre and his son-in-law Antoine Soulard. He had one brother, a year younger, J. Peter Schmitz, an attorney, deceased 1999. He is survived by a daughter, Lauren Isaac (Joseph), and two grown grandchildren Scott Shapton and Claire Shapton, all of Portland, OR. A second daughter, Nan, predeceased him, as did his wife of more than sixty years, Marie Lenfest Schmitz, a college classmate from New York and New Jersey.

Walter grew up in Ferguson, where he attended Ferguson schools, kindergarten through 12th grade. He then went on to Swarthmore College in Philadelphia, graduating in 1952 with a B.A. in Economics. Member Delta Upsilon fraternity. It was the time of the Korean War and he joined the navy, serving as an officer aboard the destroyer Tingey in the Pacific Fleet.

Returning to St. Louis in 1956, Walter joined the old First National Bank in St. Louis, beginning a forty-four year career in commercial banking. Along the way, he continued his education, first taking courses at Washington University's night school to add to his job skills. In 1962 he graduated from the American Bankers Association's Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. Later, in 1974, he completed Columbia University's Executive Program in Business Administration. There were many other seminars and workshops as well. Over the years, he became executive vice president in charge of commercial lending and credit policy at First National and Centerre Bancorporation. After Centerre was acquired by Boatmen's Bancorporation in 1988, he joined former associates at Citizens National Bank of Greater St. Louis, again as executive vice president in charge of commercial lending and credit policy. He retired in 2000. He was a life member of the Risk Management Association. Walter was a board member and treasurer of the Better Business Bureau for many years. He was also a trustee of the Jefferson National expansion Memorial Association; board member Neighborhood Health Center (Grace Hill House), Taxpayers Research Institute of Missouri, Travelers Aid Society and Wilson School. Walter was a life member at Bellerive Country Club and a former member of the University Club (past treasurer) and the Noonday Club.

Walter and Marie were both dedicated gardeners. He was devoted to landscape design and she most particularly to flowers and herbs, so they complemented one another nicely. They also shared a love of art and architecture. Walter and Marie floated Missouri's free-flowing streams, travelled extensively in the United States and Europe, and entertained friends and extended family, all part of an active life together. Walter's loyal nature and care in everything he did benefited many.

Services: At his request, there will be no service, no reception. Donations in memory to Great Rivers Environmental Law Center, the Missouri Prairie Foundation or the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center.