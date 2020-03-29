Bentrup, Walter Edwin

of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Norma Bentrup; cherished son of the late Bonnie Marie and Clement W. Bentrup. Devoted father of William (Deborah) Bentrup, Diane (Mark) Widdicombe, and Lois (Michael) Cassimatis; loving grandfather of Emily Cassimatis, Matthew Widdicombe, Thomas Cassimatis, Katherine Cassimatis, and Stephanie Widdicombe; dear brother of Joan Goodwin; brother-in-law of Paul (Karin (surviving)) Briscoe; uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Wally proudly served in the United States Army. He was a man of long-term commitments. Wally and Norma were married for 63 years. He was also an active member of Church of the Master in Florissant for over 60 years and was employed by McDonnell Douglas for over 40 years. Wally was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

