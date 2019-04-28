Walter Frederick Griese Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Frederick Griese Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Griese, Walter F. Jr. 78, passed away April 4, 2019 after an 18-month battle with throat cancer. From 1976 through the 80's he was the Executive Director for the South County YMCA. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122, in the Sanctuary. Memorials in his honor may be given/sent there. Visit www.englandfamilymortuary.com for his full obituary and share a memory.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.