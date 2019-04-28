Griese, Walter F. Jr. 78, passed away April 4, 2019 after an 18-month battle with throat cancer. From 1976 through the 80's he was the Executive Director for the South County YMCA. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122, in the Sanctuary. Memorials in his honor may be given/sent there. Visit www.englandfamilymortuary.com for his full obituary and share a memory.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019