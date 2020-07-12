1/
Walter G. Hunt
Hunt, Walter G.

Aged 95, formerly of Bridgeton, MO, Walter passed away June 29, 2020, in Alton, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife Joanne; son Pat; parents Walter and Helen; siblings Gertrude, May, Shirley, and Bill; and his dear companion Elizabeth (Bebe) Pirtle. He will be missed by daughter Kim, son-in-law David, grandchildren Anne and Tom; a large extended family and friends. A private family graveside service will be at Brighton Cemetery. Please visit www.andersonfamilyfuneralhome.com for more information about this wonderful man.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
