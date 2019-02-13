Junge, Walter G. on February 6, 2019, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Marian Junge; loving and devoted father of Elaine (Mike) Hartmann, David (Susi) Junge and Ted (Nan) Junge; loving grandfather of 9 and proud great- grandfather of 3; beloved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Walt's big heart and sense of humor will be missed by all. Walt was a 50+ year member of the Carpenters District Council Local 2119. Services: Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church (1408 S. 10th St.). MEMORIAL VISITATION Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road) and at church Friday from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Parish Ministries for the Poor or to the preferred.
