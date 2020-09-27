Schaumburg, Walter H. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Schaumburg (nee Vollmer) for 54 years; dedicated father to his 5 sons, Walter, Robert, late Michael, James and Paul; and father-in-law to Dawn, Anna and Thanh Tran; dear grandfather to Angela, Kathleen, Emily, Kai and Eve; dear son of the late Walter and Lillian Schaumburg Sr.; dear brother of the late Jeanne Scherer and dear "uncle" to everyone else.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Tuesday, September 29, 9:00 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.