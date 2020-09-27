1/
Walter H. Schaumburg Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Schaumburg, Walter H. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Schaumburg (nee Vollmer) for 54 years; dedicated father to his 5 sons, Walter, Robert, late Michael, James and Paul; and father-in-law to Dawn, Anna and Thanh Tran; dear grandfather to Angela, Kathleen, Emily, Kai and Eve; dear son of the late Walter and Lillian Schaumburg Sr.; dear brother of the late Jeanne Scherer and dear "uncle" to everyone else.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Tuesday, September 29, 9:00 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Funeral
09:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved