Walter J. Lembeck

Service Information
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Big Chief Roadhouse
17352 Manchester Road
Wildwood, MO
Obituary
Lembeck, Walter J.

age 74, passed away, Monday, September 9, 2019. Graduate of SLU, and owner of Mr. Mom's Home Services. Husband of the late Linda Lembeck (nee Stussie); father of Kimberley Healey, Walter Lembeck, Jamie Lembeck and Amy Dressel, grandfather and brother.

Services: A Celebration of Walter's Life will be held at the Big Chief Roadhouse, 17352 Manchester Road, Wildwood MO 63038, Thursday, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
