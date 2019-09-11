Lembeck, Walter J.

age 74, passed away, Monday, September 9, 2019. Graduate of SLU, and owner of Mr. Mom's Home Services. Husband of the late Linda Lembeck (nee Stussie); father of Kimberley Healey, Walter Lembeck, Jamie Lembeck and Amy Dressel, grandfather and brother.

Services: A Celebration of Walter's Life will be held at the Big Chief Roadhouse, 17352 Manchester Road, Wildwood MO 63038, Thursday, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.