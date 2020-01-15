|
|
Stuckmeyer, Walter J.
Mon. Jan. 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Hermetta Stuckmeyer (nee Schlueter) for over 61 years; dearest father of Garry (Dianne) Stuckmeyer & Lorna (Lou) Meyer; loving grandfather & great-grandfather; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin & friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Sun., Jan. 19, 2-8 P.M. Then taken to St. Luke's UCC, 6610 St. Luke's Rd. (Imperial), Mon., Jan. 20, for Visitation 9:30 until funeral at 10:30 A.M. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke's UCC Memorial Fund or a appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020