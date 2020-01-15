St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Walter J. Stuckmeyer

Walter J. Stuckmeyer Obituary

Stuckmeyer, Walter J.

Mon. Jan. 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Hermetta Stuckmeyer (nee Schlueter) for over 61 years; dearest father of Garry (Dianne) Stuckmeyer & Lorna (Lou) Meyer; loving grandfather & great-grandfather; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin & friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Sun., Jan. 19, 2-8 P.M. Then taken to St. Luke's UCC, 6610 St. Luke's Rd. (Imperial), Mon., Jan. 20, for Visitation 9:30 until funeral at 10:30 A.M. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke's UCC Memorial Fund or a appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
