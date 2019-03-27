St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Walter J. Treppler

Walter J. Treppler Obituary
Treppler, Walter J. July 4, 1923 - March 21, 2019. Beloved husband for 62 years of the late Irene E. (Hagemann) Treppler; dear father of John M. (Jane); Steven A. (Carol); Diane V. Anderson, Walter W. (Alana); dear grandfather of Christopher(Courtney) and Stephanie (Michael Russell) Treppler, Lauren and Rachel Treppler, David and James Anderson, and Lauretta Morgan; great-grandfather of Olivia Gilbert, Emerson Quinn and Augusta John (Jack) Treppler; dear brother of the late Victoria Virga (Chester); the late Fern Kaufmann (William) and the late Arthur; dear brother-in-law; uncle; great uncle; cousin and friend. He was an active member of St. Johns Evangelical United Church of Christ, Mehlville. Walter served in the U. S. Naval Air Corps, resigned and was drafted into the U. S. Army, served overseas in Germany to the end of World War II. Walter was an aircraft engine mechanic, automobile mechanic; stock car racer, furniture store owner, real estate salesman, developer and builder. He Served 24 years as Republican Committeeman of Concord Township. Services: Visitation Friday, March 29, 4-8 pm. KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd., 63123. Funeral from KUTIS on Saturday, March 30, at 10:00 a.m. Interment at St. Johns UCC Cemetery (Lindbergh & St. Johns Church Road). Contributions may be made to St. Johns UCC.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
