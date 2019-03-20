St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Matthes, Walter James Jim Passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved companion of Barbara Green; loving father of Gail (Gary) Mazanec, Tracy (Mike) Mills and Michael Mikey Matthes; dearest grandfather of Emily Teter, Alyssa Teter and Brendan Mazanec; dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, March 21, at 12:00 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
