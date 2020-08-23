Wahlig, Walter John

87, of Grubville Missouri. Passed away on August 13th, 2020.

Born December 24th, 1932 in St. Louis Missouri. Loving son of the late John Wahlig. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette Marie Wahlig, dear father of Grant (Kaitlyn)Wahlig and the late Matthew Wahlig, dear grandfather of Colton Gioia Wahlig and Piper Olivia Wahlig. Our dear cousin and friend to many. Family will invite friends to gather at a later date. Memorials in his memory to Sandra's comfort Inc. would be appreciated.