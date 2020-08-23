1/1
Walter John Wahlig
1932 - 2020
Wahlig, Walter John

87, of Grubville Missouri. Passed away on August 13th, 2020.

Born December 24th, 1932 in St. Louis Missouri. Loving son of the late John Wahlig. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette Marie Wahlig, dear father of Grant (Kaitlyn)Wahlig and the late Matthew Wahlig, dear grandfather of Colton Gioia Wahlig and Piper Olivia Wahlig. Our dear cousin and friend to many. Family will invite friends to gather at a later date. Memorials in his memory to Sandra's comfort Inc. would be appreciated.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert D. Brown Funeral Home - Hillsboro
103 4th St.
Hillsboro, MO 63050
(636) 789-4949
August 23, 2020
May you Rest In Peace Mr. Wahlig. You will truly be missed by all who were lucky enough to know you, and call you their friend.
Bob Zambo, Jr.
Friend
August 22, 2020
Grant - we were so sorry to hear of your parents passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Donna Borgmann & Nick Wahlig
