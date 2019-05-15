St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church Chapel
Resources
Walter Joseph Fague Jr.

Walter Joseph Fague Jr. Obituary
Fague, Walter Joseph, Jr. Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Fague (nee Egler); dearest father of Jenny (Dan) DiLuciano, Katie (the late Zach) Best, and Julie (Brian) Weber; dear grandfather of Claire, Brynn, Eva, Lily, Victor, and James; dear brother of Tim (Marge), Larry (Carol), and Mary Minges; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, May 18, 9:15 a.m. to Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church Chapel for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Innichement Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribu tions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Visitation Friday, May 17, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 15, 2019
More information