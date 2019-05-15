|
Fague, Walter Joseph, Jr. Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Fague (nee Egler); dearest father of Jenny (Dan) DiLuciano, Katie (the late Zach) Best, and Julie (Brian) Weber; dear grandfather of Claire, Brynn, Eva, Lily, Victor, and James; dear brother of Tim (Marge), Larry (Carol), and Mary Minges; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, May 18, 9:15 a.m. to Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church Chapel for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Innichement Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribu tions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Visitation Friday, May 17, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 15, 2019