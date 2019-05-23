Walter Joseph Rothermel

Rothermel, Walter Joseph Walter Joseph Rothermel, 83, of St. Louis County passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn Rothermel for 60 years; cherished father of Mike and Steve (Jeanne); favorite brother in law to Mike (Judy) Reuter; dearest grandfather to Alexandra, Joe, Stephanie, Tim and Zane; uncle, cousin and friend to many. Walt was a founding father of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity at Missouri S & T and spent his career at The Defense Mapping Agency as a geodesist. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing poker and spending time with family. Services: A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Mary Mother of the Church, 5901 Kerth Rd. Visitation with family will take place prior to the service at 4:30 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 23, 2019
