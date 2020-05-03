McGinnis, Walter L. Monday April 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Shirley McGinnis (nee Ransin), Loving father of Steven (Anne) McGinnis, Peggy McGinnis, Nancy (Rex Jenkins) McGinnis. Dearest of friend to Jessye Spieckerman. Dear uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Loving son of the late Clara (nee Bell) McGinnis; brother of the late Beulah Geist, Eugene McGinnis, William McGinnis, and Laura Francis Gerhardt. He leaves a legacy of yodeling and song, which he shared throughout his life with his beautiful Irish tenor voice. Services: A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feed My People or charity of choice. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be private. The family wishes to express a special thanks to the entire staff of Southview Assisted Living where Everybody Loved Walter.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.