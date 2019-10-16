|
|
Dunajcik, Walter M.
Sunday October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine M. Dunajcik (nee Laux); dear father of Dennis (Jillaine) and David (Linda) Dunajcik; dear grandfather of Kristine, Maureen, Jason, Brian and Stephanie; dear brother of Evelyn Yonka; our dear great-grandfather, uncle and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois, Wed. October 16, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM. Then taken to St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church for funeral service on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Lucas Lutheran Church (7100 Morganford Rd., 61116) appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019