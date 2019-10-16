St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church
Dunajcik, Walter M.

Sunday October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine M. Dunajcik (nee Laux); dear father of Dennis (Jillaine) and David (Linda) Dunajcik; dear grandfather of Kristine, Maureen, Jason, Brian and Stephanie; dear brother of Evelyn Yonka; our dear great-grandfather, uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois, Wed. October 16, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM. Then taken to St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church for funeral service on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Lucas Lutheran Church (7100 Morganford Rd., 61116) appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
