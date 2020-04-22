Gerau, Walter M. Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary C. Gerau (nee Padberg); our dear father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Mr. Gerau served honorably in the Coast Guard during WWII on the U.S.S. LST 782. Services: Funeral services at Kutis Affton Chapel, will be private. Private interment at Sunset Cemetery, Memorial service at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church will be held at a later date. Contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020.