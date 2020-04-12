|
|
Schulz, Walter M.
Asleep in Jesus, 4/6/2020 at age 92. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Angela (Jens) Schulz; children, Steve (Kathy) Schulz, Anita (Mike) Abrams and Dale (Kristie) Schulz; and six grandchildren.
Walter retired as Vice President-Treasurer of Lutheran Charities Assn. He was a Life Member of the St. Louis chapter of the Healthcare Financial Mgmt Assn, and a tireless volunteer for his church.
Services: Under the current circumstances, burial will be private. Contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63119. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020