Walter M. Schulz

Walter M. Schulz Obituary

Schulz, Walter M.

Asleep in Jesus, 4/6/2020 at age 92. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Angela (Jens) Schulz; children, Steve (Kathy) Schulz, Anita (Mike) Abrams and Dale (Kristie) Schulz; and six grandchildren.

Walter retired as Vice President-Treasurer of Lutheran Charities Assn. He was a Life Member of the St. Louis chapter of the Healthcare Financial Mgmt Assn, and a tireless volunteer for his church.

Services: Under the current circumstances, burial will be private. Contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63119. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
