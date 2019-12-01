Jones, Dr. Walter N.

on Monday, November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Carole (nee Inglish) for 67 years. Loving father of Dr. Randy (Cherie), Steven (Kimberly) and the late Thomas Jones. Adoring granddad to Mason, Madison, Dalton (Meghan) and Dillon.Great-granddad to Emersyn.

Walter was a businessman in the Florissant community for over 30 years providing veterinary care at Cross Keys Animal Clinic. Dr. Jones retired in 1991 transferring his practice to his sons. Walt and Carole enjoyed traveling to wonderful sites all over the world. He will be missed by all whose lives he so generously touched.

Services: Visitation Wed. Dec. 4, 4-8 p.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. 63031. Interment Fri. Dec. 6, in Buckner, MO.