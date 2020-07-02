1/1
Walter Rogalski
Rogalski, Walter

of Lake Saint Louis, MO, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Rogalski; 2nd wife, the late Thelma Rogalski; devoted father of Gilbert (Jan) Rogalski, Robert Rogalski, Diane (Chris) Dumbauld, Heide (Daniel) Bunting and Star (Karl) McKay; stepfather of Michele (David) Childers and Michael (Becky) Watts; loving grandfather of Tabitha (Ian) Fischer, Tiffany (Thomas III) Adams, Marcus (Karla) McKay, Tanner McKay, Jake Rogalski, Rachel Rogalski, Kevin (Jennifer) Watts and Courtney (Travis) Bartels; treasured great-grandfather of nine; dear brother of the late Eugene Rogalski; uncle of Elizabeth (Dave) Atkins, Wega Kennon and the late Gene Rogalski.

Walter was the former owner of Toolcraft Machine and Tool Company, a business for which he won many awards. He was an avid golfer, bowler, St. Louis Cardinals and Blues fan, and was a former season ticket holder for both. Walter also enjoyed taking Aquatic Classes. He was a Holocaust survivor from Poland and survived five Nazi Concentration Camps. Walter was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in Walter's name to Alzheimer's Association.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, from 1:30-2:30 pm at Baue St. Charles, Memorial Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Contact (636) 940-1000 or visit Baue.com for more information.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
