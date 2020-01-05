|
|
Leonard, Walter T. "Bud"
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 96. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ginna Smith Leonard for 10 years. Dear husband of the late Peggy (Reichardt) Leonard for 62 years. Dearest Father of Kathie (Mike) Phillips, Carolyn Kupper, Tom (Mary Lou) Leonard, Barb (Tom) Horton, Cindy (Tony) Bruning, and Jeff (Robin) Leonard. Stepfather of Jennifer (John) Best, Walter Hayes, Chris Hayes, Jackie, Leigh, and Randy Smith. Loving Grandfather of 26 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.
Born May 2, 1923, "Ol One Eye" was a World War II veteran whose B-17 was shot down over the English Channel and was awarded the Purple Heart. He founded W T Leonard & Associates, a manufacturer's rep agency, in 1951, and was instrumental in the creation of the Friendship Dance and Little Brown Jug Thanksgiving traditions at Kirkwood and Webster Groves High Schools.
He will be fondly remembered as a devout Catholic, a generous philanthropist, friend and benefactor to legions, raconteur, but most of all, as a tremendous father.
Services: Visitation Wednesday, January 8, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood. Funeral Mass 11:00am, Thursday, January 9, at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., in Des Peres. Burial will be private. Donations to: Catholic Charities, St. Vincent de Paul Society or American Parkinson Disease Association. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020