Fallert, Walter W. Boots Tuesday, June 11, 2019 baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved husband of the late Sue Fallert (nee Cope); dear father and father-in-law of Debbi (Wayne) Baker, Dari Fallert, Timi (Vince) Siemer and Carol Fallert; dear grandfather of Danny (Laura) Baker, Dana (Leland) Moloney, and Dara Baker, Andrew (Emily) Siemer, Christopher (Melody Ray) Siemer; dear great-grandfather of Monroe and Harlow Baker, Winston and Greta Moloney, Elly and August Siemer; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. His family and friends will forever be touched by his enthusiasm and love of life, great sense of humor and generosity, unselfishness and unconditional love. Most of all, he was the best husband and dad ever. Services: Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church, 2650 Parker Rd., Florissant. In lieu of flowers, memorials to COPD Foundation appreciated, [email protected] Services by Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center; online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019