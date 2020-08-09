1/1
Walter William Finke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Finke, Walter William

Walter William Finke, Jr. 93, of Blue Springs, MO passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with his loving family by his side at Parkway Senior Living. Walt was born April 29, 1927 to Walter William Sr. and Rosemarie (Buchholz) Finke in Nashville, IL.

Walt was a veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II, including working in the Berlin Document Center during the Nuremberg Trials.

He graduated from the University of Illinois Law School and was admitted to both the Illinois and Missouri Bar Associations. Walt continued his career as a Corporate Lawyer, and for 25 years, he was an executive and ultimately President and Owner of SLT Warehouse Company, a national inventory control company.

An avid sports enthusiast, Walt was active for many years in the St. Louis amateur hockey circles. He was the co-founder of the Meramec Sharks Hockey Club and the first President of the amateur hockey umbrella organization for all levels of youth hockey that is now known as Missouri Hockey. Walt was a was also President of the Blueliners, the St. Louis Blues Fan Club. In addition, Walt and his family are one of the longest, continuous season ticket holders for the Blues.

Walt was a Lutheran by faith, an engaging storyteller, and committed volunteer. Most importantly, he was a passionate and loving husband, friend, and Dad.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Marie (Holston) Finke in 1982; both parents; a sister Doris Prusuhn; and a brother Stanley Finke. He is survived by his wife, Marie Finke; three children: Dr. Angie Finke Wayne (Dr. Mark Wayne) in Arlington, TX; Andre' Cabrera (Jorge Cabrera) of Woodinville, WA and Mark Finke of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren: Rachel, Colton, Rose, and Grace, and two great-grandchildren: Juliet and Carter.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chaminade High School Hockey Club, P.O. Box 220243, Kirkwood, MO 63122.

Services: Formal services and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved