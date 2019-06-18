Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Carlene DeHaven. View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Send Flowers Obituary

DeHaven, Wanda Carlene She was born on September 15th, 1950 and was surrounded by her family when she passed away on June 15th, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Michael DeHaven, her father, Carl McDaniel (the late Nellie June McDaniel), her children, Kyle DeHaven (Catherine), Scott DeHaven (Lucy), and Abigail Sara Sarich (Travis), her siblings, Ruby Deaton, Jeanie Shafer, Jackie Goeke, and William McDaniel, and her grandchildren, Hazel DeHaven, Thomas DeHaven, Maisie DeHaven, and Finlay Sarich. Wanda DeHaven was known for many wonderful traits. Her most defining characteristics were her enormous smile, infectious laugh, devotion to Michael and their family, and her ability to always make those in her presence feel special. These qualities will live on in the hearts of all those that loved and respected her. Born in Richmond, Indiana, Wanda was raised surrounded by the love of her three sisters and brother. Wanda met and fell in love with Michael while they were in high school. The couple relocated to St. Louis in 1972, where they formed a number of lifelong friendships and started their family. Wanda loved being a mother to her children, was a doting dog mom to her beloved Springer Spaniels (Cubby Odie Bodie, Carly, and Gracie), and was thrilled to be a MiMi to her four grandchildren. Wanda was a giver by nature. She was a fantastic hostess and cook; she greeted all with a warm welcome, great hospitality, and a glass of chardonnay. Mrs. D was particularly adept at feeding armies of her children's friends during their high school and college years. Wanda went out of her way to accentuate her home with details that reflected the personalities of each of her children and grandchildren, and to make sure that they knew it was a special place for each of them. Wanda and Michael were avid travelers and shared many adventures together. She often remarked that they were blessed to live the life they did and to have so many people in their lives who cared for and about them. Wanda never met a stranger. Her vibrant personality and genuine interest in others allowed her to form friendships wherever she went. Wanda DeHaven made caring easy. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd., Ladue, on Friday, June 21 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Louis Children's Hospital. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





DeHaven, Wanda Carlene She was born on September 15th, 1950 and was surrounded by her family when she passed away on June 15th, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Michael DeHaven, her father, Carl McDaniel (the late Nellie June McDaniel), her children, Kyle DeHaven (Catherine), Scott DeHaven (Lucy), and Abigail Sara Sarich (Travis), her siblings, Ruby Deaton, Jeanie Shafer, Jackie Goeke, and William McDaniel, and her grandchildren, Hazel DeHaven, Thomas DeHaven, Maisie DeHaven, and Finlay Sarich. Wanda DeHaven was known for many wonderful traits. Her most defining characteristics were her enormous smile, infectious laugh, devotion to Michael and their family, and her ability to always make those in her presence feel special. These qualities will live on in the hearts of all those that loved and respected her. Born in Richmond, Indiana, Wanda was raised surrounded by the love of her three sisters and brother. Wanda met and fell in love with Michael while they were in high school. The couple relocated to St. Louis in 1972, where they formed a number of lifelong friendships and started their family. Wanda loved being a mother to her children, was a doting dog mom to her beloved Springer Spaniels (Cubby Odie Bodie, Carly, and Gracie), and was thrilled to be a MiMi to her four grandchildren. Wanda was a giver by nature. She was a fantastic hostess and cook; she greeted all with a warm welcome, great hospitality, and a glass of chardonnay. Mrs. D was particularly adept at feeding armies of her children's friends during their high school and college years. Wanda went out of her way to accentuate her home with details that reflected the personalities of each of her children and grandchildren, and to make sure that they knew it was a special place for each of them. Wanda and Michael were avid travelers and shared many adventures together. She often remarked that they were blessed to live the life they did and to have so many people in their lives who cared for and about them. Wanda never met a stranger. Her vibrant personality and genuine interest in others allowed her to form friendships wherever she went. Wanda DeHaven made caring easy. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd., Ladue, on Friday, June 21 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Louis Children's Hospital. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close