Jones, Wanda Carole
Wanda "Carole" Jones (86) passed peacefully, with family by her side, on April 7, 2020. Carole was the beloved wife of 67 years to the late Dr. Walter N. Jones. Loving mother of Dr. Randy (Cherie), Steven (Kimberly), and the late Thomas Jones. Adoring Gram to Mason, Madison, Dalton (Meghan) and Dillon. Great-grandma to Emersyn.
Services: Visitation Wed., July 1, 4-7 p.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. 63031
Memorial & Inurnment Fri., July 3, in Buckner, MO.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.