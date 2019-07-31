Dill, Wanda J. (nee Rust) age 89, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald R. Dill; dear mother of Matthew (Sue Boresi) Dill; grandmother of Jacob and Sam Dill, Jay (Kristy Lee) and John Boresi; great-grandmother of Hattie Boresi; sister of Shirley (Gerstenburger) Holden; dear friend and colleague of James Fabritus. Services: Visitation Sunday, August 4th in the Great Hall of Ambruster Chapel, 6633 Clayton Rd., 63117 from 3-7 p.m. Graveside interment 11:15 a.m. Monday, August 5, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Online condolences at ambrusterchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 31, 2019