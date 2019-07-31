Wanda J. Dill

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda J. Dill.
Service Information
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
St. Louis, MO
63117
(314)-863-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ambruster Donnelly Mortuary - Clayton
6633 Clayton Road
St. Louis, MO 63117
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:15 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dill, Wanda J. (nee Rust) age 89, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald R. Dill; dear mother of Matthew (Sue Boresi) Dill; grandmother of Jacob and Sam Dill, Jay (Kristy Lee) and John Boresi; great-grandmother of Hattie Boresi; sister of Shirley (Gerstenburger) Holden; dear friend and colleague of James Fabritus. Services: Visitation Sunday, August 4th in the Great Hall of Ambruster Chapel, 6633 Clayton Rd., 63117 from 3-7 p.m. Graveside interment 11:15 a.m. Monday, August 5, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Online condolences at ambrusterchapel.com

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.