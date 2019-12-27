Wanda J. Simpson

Simpson, Wanda J.

84, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Simpson, devoted mother of Richard E. (Paula) Simpson, Ruth Ann (Breck) Washam, Leah Anne (Keith) DeBold, loving grandmother of Michael, Sara, Bryan, Emma, Landon, Taylor, Blake, Mitchel and Peyton. Dear sister, cousin, and friend to many.

A graduate of Kewanee MO High School and Southeast Missouri State University, she was a teacher in the Fox C-6 School District for 37 years.

Services: Visitation Thursday, December 26, 4-8 p.m., at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO. Additional Visitation Friday, December 27, 9:30-11:00 a.m. and Funeral Friday, December 27, 11:00 a.m., at First Free Church, 1375 Carman Rd, Ballwin, MO (service will be in the Chapel).

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
