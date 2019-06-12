Sullivan, Wanda L. (nee Purschke) passed away on June 9, 2019 at age 76, following her brave battle with dementia. Beloved wife of the late James Ronald Sullivan; longtime companion of Doug Hibler of Union, MO.; mother of Lori A. Sullivan (G. Todd Rogan) and Jeff (Carolyn) Sullivan; grandmother of Jack, Olivia and Grace Sullivan, all of Ballwin, MO. Wanda was the eldest daughter of the late Leo and Jerline Purschke, and survived by her siblings Leo (Betty) Purschke; Mary (Ronnie) Hartzell; Raymond (Kate) Purschke; and Pat (Dave) Schweissguth; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. A lifelong resident of Union, MO., Wanda was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1961. She retired from J.C. Penney in 2009. She was devoted to her family, especially delighting in her three grandchildren. Services: Visitation will be held at Oltmann Funeral Home, 103 N. Church St., Union, MO. from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 14, at Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m., 100 N. Washington Ave., Union, MO. oltmannfuneralhome.com Memorial gifts may be made to the Sullivan Family Endowment Fund at the Saint Louis Zoo, P.O. Box 790090, St. Louis, MO 63179-9927.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019