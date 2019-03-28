Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Lee Siebern. View Sign

Siebern, Wanda Lee age 93, of Euless, Texas passed away on Monday March 25, 2019. Wanda was born March 10, 1926 in Groesbeck, Texas. Wanda is survived by; daughter Sandra Jones; and son-in-law Peter Jones; sister Marlene Parma and brother-in-law Rudy Parma, as well as two grand- children; Shannon Porras and her husband Ruben Porras, and her grandson Craig Yeager. Also surviving are two step-grandchildren, Peter Timothy Jones and Sean Jones and his wife Rachel Jones. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Frank Siebern, her parents Victor Roberson and Mittie Roberson of Waco, Texas, and 11 brothers and sisters. Living her life in St. Louis, Wanda was a buyer for Macy's in her 30 years of retailing. She retired early and traveled the world, moving to Texas when her husband of 59 years passed away in 2004. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Siebern, Wanda Lee age 93, of Euless, Texas passed away on Monday March 25, 2019. Wanda was born March 10, 1926 in Groesbeck, Texas. Wanda is survived by; daughter Sandra Jones; and son-in-law Peter Jones; sister Marlene Parma and brother-in-law Rudy Parma, as well as two grand- children; Shannon Porras and her husband Ruben Porras, and her grandson Craig Yeager. Also surviving are two step-grandchildren, Peter Timothy Jones and Sean Jones and his wife Rachel Jones. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Frank Siebern, her parents Victor Roberson and Mittie Roberson of Waco, Texas, and 11 brothers and sisters. Living her life in St. Louis, Wanda was a buyer for Macy's in her 30 years of retailing. She retired early and traveled the world, moving to Texas when her husband of 59 years passed away in 2004. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bluebonnethills.com for the Siebern family. Services: Funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. She was a member of First Baptist Euless. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close