Siebern, Wanda Lee age 93, of Euless, Texas passed away on Monday March 25, 2019. Wanda was born March 10, 1926 in Groesbeck, Texas. Wanda is survived by; daughter Sandra Jones; and son-in-law Peter Jones; sister Marlene Parma and brother-in-law Rudy Parma, as well as two grand- children; Shannon Porras and her husband Ruben Porras, and her grandson Craig Yeager. Also surviving are two step-grandchildren, Peter Timothy Jones and Sean Jones and his wife Rachel Jones. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Frank Siebern, her parents Victor Roberson and Mittie Roberson of Waco, Texas, and 11 brothers and sisters. Living her life in St. Louis, Wanda was a buyer for Macy's in her 30 years of retailing. She retired early and traveled the world, moving to Texas when her husband of 59 years passed away in 2004. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bluebonnethills.com for the Siebern family. Services: Funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. She was a member of First Baptist Euless.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Lee Siebern.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019