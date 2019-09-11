Polk, Wanda Mabrey

(nee Eads) age 84 of St. Louis, MO, went home to be with the Lord, on Sept. 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John Mabrey, the devoted Mother to Gary (deceased) Ava (Battershell) and Roger Mabrey. Dear Mother-in-Law to Thomas Battershell. Cherished Grandmother to John R. P. Mabrey and Anthony Nicholson (honorary grandson). She had a special bond with her sisters, Geneva Shelton and Jackie Coley (Wayne), as well as Aunt Wanda to many. Wanda's faith was important to her and was a longtime member of Mehlville Baptist Church. She celebrated over 50 years in the Eastern Star. She and John, worked alongside each other in their business, Black Diamond Paving Company. Before retiring at 70, she worked at Thompson Coburn Law Firm.

Services: Her family will celebrate her life with a visitation, Sept. 12, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and Funeral Service on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at Fey Funeral Home, St. Louis, MO.