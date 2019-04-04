|
Ballance, Wanda R. (nee Abney), on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wayne E. Ballance; dearest mother of Kim (Kraig) and Karen; loving Me-Me of Krissy, Kyle and Kurt; dear sister of Charles (Judith and the late Ruthie) Abney; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Friday, April 5, 4-8 p.m. Graveside service Saturday, April 6, 12 noon at Davis Cemetery, Rolla, MO. In lieu of flowers donations to the Davis Cemetery or Sam Crocker Cemetery appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019