Tinker, Wanda 77, passed away on March 12, 2019. She was born on June 20, 1941, to Dwight and Faye (Furlow) Cook. She married Richard Dick Tinker and he survives of St Louis. She is also survived by her children R. Alan (Lisa) Tinker, Brian Tinker and Steve Tinker all of Dupo, IL; five grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother William Davis Cook. Services: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher, IL. Visitation will be on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the Kutis Funeral Home, South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mehlville, MO, and on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher, IL. Burial will be at Mulkeytown Cemetery in Mulkeytown, IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . For more information go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary