Deters, Wanita Fay (nee Houke) age 85, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard B. Deters Sr.; loving mother of Richard B. Jr. (Sandra), John P., Lisa M. and Andrew G. (Julie) Deters and Julia (Charlie) Schaeffer; loving grandmother of Rick, Emily, Phillip, Nick, Katie, Jayna, Savannah and Mark; loving great-grandmother of Camryn and Easton; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wednesday, May 8, 9:30 for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church scholarship fund appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019