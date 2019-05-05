St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanita Deters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanita Fay Deters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wanita Fay Deters Obituary
Deters, Wanita Fay (nee Houke) age 85, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard B. Deters Sr.; loving mother of Richard B. Jr. (Sandra), John P., Lisa M. and Andrew G. (Julie) Deters and Julia (Charlie) Schaeffer; loving grandmother of Rick, Emily, Phillip, Nick, Katie, Jayna, Savannah and Mark; loving great-grandmother of Camryn and Easton; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wednesday, May 8, 9:30 for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church scholarship fund appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now