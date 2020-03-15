|
Nelson, Warren Bryant
age 97, passed into life eternal at his residence at Sunrise Senior Living Center of Des Peres on Wed., March 11, 2020.
Services: Visitation will be Thursday, March 19 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 820 Lockett Rd., Kirkwood, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday March 20. A light luncheon will be provided following the service. A private family burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Kindred Hospice of St. Louis, or the . See boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020