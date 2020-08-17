1/1
Warren J. Tabachik
Tabachik, Warren J.

Sunday, August 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth A. Tabachik (nee Krell); loving father of Barbara (the late Roy) Riney, Doug (Jennifer) Tabachik and Janet (Scott) Brandt; adoring grandfather of Ellie (Curtis) Graham, Laura and Angela Tabachik, Leonardo (Ana) Brandt; cherished great-grandfather of Nora Ruthann; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Warran was a volunteer at Missouri Botanical Garden after his retirement from U.S. Aerospace Agency. He served in the US Navy during WWII.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, August 19, 11:30 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Missouri Botanical Garden appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 5-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
