Johnson, Warren Gene passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the age of 84. He left this world peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Dearest son to Fieldon Ray Johnson and Sylvia May (nee Gillespie) Johnson; he was preceded in death by his daughter Therese (Sam), his wife Carole, his brother Kenneth and his sister Nadine Helfrich; loving father to Matthew (Monica) Johnson and Therese Tucker; cherished grandfather to Morgan Johnson, Sarah (Clayton) Tucker-Hayes; and greatgrandfather to Brooklyn Hayes. Gene served his country for 2 years in the army, and dedicated his life to serving the city he loved as a detective with the St. Louis Police Department for over 30 years. Services: Memorial visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Monday, May 20, from 3 p.m. until time of service 5 p.m. Procession from Kutis Tuesday, May 21, 10:30 a.m. to J.B. National Cemetery for full military honors services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Backstoppers and the appreciated.