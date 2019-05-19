St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren "Gene" Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Warren "Gene" Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Warren Gene passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the age of 84. He left this world peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Dearest son to Fieldon Ray Johnson and Sylvia May (nee Gillespie) Johnson; he was preceded in death by his daughter Therese (Sam), his wife Carole, his brother Kenneth and his sister Nadine Helfrich; loving father to Matthew (Monica) Johnson and Therese Tucker; cherished grandfather to Morgan Johnson, Sarah (Clayton) Tucker-Hayes; and greatgrandfather to Brooklyn Hayes. Gene served his country for 2 years in the army, and dedicated his life to serving the city he loved as a detective with the St. Louis Police Department for over 30 years. Services: Memorial visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Monday, May 20, from 3 p.m. until time of service 5 p.m. Procession from Kutis Tuesday, May 21, 10:30 a.m. to J.B. National Cemetery for full military honors services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Backstoppers and the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now