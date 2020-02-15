Meyer, Warren "Brent"

age 57, of Kirkwood, MO passed away January 2, 2020. He was born July 6, 1962 in St. Louis to Warren John and Mary Ellen (Lodholz) Meyer. Brent graduated from Horton Watkins H.S., Ladue. He attended Central Methodist College and Southwest Missouri State. Brent was self-employed with Warren Meyer Contracting Company, which he founded 35 years ago. He was also the former owner of Universal Tool and Party Rental.

He is survived by his mother, Rev. Mary Ellen Meyer of Chesterfield; sisters, Karen (Greg) Shafer of Chesterfield and Anne (David) Rae of Houston, TX; a niece, nephews, an aunt, cousins, caring friends and business associates. Brent was preceded in death by his father, Warren John Meyer. His faithful canine companion, Lucy, now has a home with the Rae family.

Services: A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 11 am at Manchester United Methodist Church, 129 Woods Mill Rd., Manchester, MO with reception following at the church. Memorial contributions appreciated to Kingdom House (LifeWise), 1321 S. 11th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104.