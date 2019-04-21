Bergman, Warren W. 82, of Florissant, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Joyce (Arnold) Bergman of the home; sons Richard (Kay) Bergman, Canton, GA, and Daniel (Laurie) Bergman, Creve Coeur; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Warren was born and raised in DeSoto, MO, the son of August and Susanne (Guettler) Bergman. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Emma Jean, Arthur, Roy, and Joy. Warren graduated with a B.A. in history in 1960 from William Jewell College in Liberty, MO. He enjoyed a successful career as an insurance broker and was an active member of Parker Road Baptist Church in Florissant. Services: Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27 beginning at 12:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., at Parker Road Baptist Church, 2675 Parker Road, Florissant, MO. Interment will be private. To leave a condolence and view the full obituary, please visit www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019